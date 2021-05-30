Highlights: Swallows hold Sundowns in Dobsonville
Swallows FC and newly crowned champions Mamelodi Sundowns played out to a goalless draw in the DStv Premiership at the Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday evening.
The result moved Sundowns up to 61 points for the season while the Birds remained in fifth place on 43 points, both teams have still only lost once this season with two rounds of fixtures remaining in the 2020-21 season.
WATCH: Swallows FC 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns
