Highlights: Wasteful Pirates held by Swallows

Orlando Pirates and Swallows FC played out to an entertaining 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon. Catch up with all the action here.

Pirates came into the game looking to move up to second on the table but were dealt a hammer blow when Thulani Hlatshwayo directed a header into the back of his own net to give Brandon Turtter’s men the lead.

Pirates then looked for an immediate response and despite playing some good football they struggled to find the finishing touch.

The Sea Robbers, however, eventually grabbed the equaliser as two substitutes in Wayde Jooste and Tshegofatso Mabasa combined to find the leveller.

Pirates continued to push on for a winner but missed several chances and were forced to settle for a point.

Catch the highlights here: