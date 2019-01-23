Higuain and Piatek on the move on busy day for Milan

Krzysztof Piatek arrived at AC Milan's medical centre ahead of a proposed move from Genoa on Wednesday as Chelsea target Gonzalo Higuain headed to London.

It looks like being a case of one-in, one-out for Milan, with Higuain photographed at Milan Linate airport by Italian journalist Michael Cuomo

Chelsea will need to be quick if they are to conclude a loan deal with Juventus in time for the Argentina striker to feature against Tottenham in Thursday's EFL Cup semi-final second leg.

The transfer would need to be registered by 12:00 GMT in order for Higuain to help his old Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri overturn a 1-0 deficit at Stamford Bridge.

Higuain joined Milan on a temporary basis at the start of this season following Cristiano Ronaldo's switch to Juventus but has largely disappointed with six goals in 15 Serie A appearances.

Head coach Gennaro Gattuso left him out of the 2-0 win over Genoa, stating the prospect of a move to Chelsea had affected the player's focus, and Milan have turned to their most recent opponents for an instant replacement.

Piatek has made a stunning impact since joining Genoa from Cracovia in June, the 23-year-old Poland international scoring 13 times in Serie A this season.

Higuain's arrival at Chelsea is expected to herald the departure of out-of-favour Spain forward Alvaro Morata, with Atletico Madrid appearing his most likely destination.