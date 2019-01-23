Higuain and Piatek on the move on busy day for Milan
Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek has scored 13 times in 19 Serie A games for Genoa this term and is set to replace Gonzalo Higuain at Milan.
Krzysztof Piatek arrived at AC Milan's medical centre ahead of a proposed move from Genoa on Wednesday as Chelsea target Gonzalo Higuain headed to London.
It looks like being a case of one-in, one-out for Milan, with Higuain photographed at Milan Linate airport by Italian journalist Michael Cuomo
Chelsea will need to be quick if they are to conclude a loan deal with Juventus in time for the Argentina striker to feature against Tottenham in Thursday's EFL Cup semi-final second leg.
The transfer would need to be registered by 12:00 GMT in order for Higuain to help his old Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri overturn a 1-0 deficit at Stamford Bridge.
EXCLUSIVE Gonzalo #Higuain from Milan to London #Chelsea#CFC#transferspic.twitter.com/hH4EBEbKWE— Michael Cuomo (@MichaelCuomo7) January 23, 2019
Higuain joined Milan on a temporary basis at the start of this season following Cristiano Ronaldo's switch to Juventus but has largely disappointed with six goals in 15 Serie A appearances.
Head coach Gennaro Gattuso left him out of the 2-0 win over Genoa, stating the prospect of a move to Chelsea had affected the player's focus, and Milan have turned to their most recent opponents for an instant replacement.
Piatek has made a stunning impact since joining Genoa from Cracovia in June, the 23-year-old Poland international scoring 13 times in Serie A this season.
Higuain's arrival at Chelsea is expected to herald the departure of out-of-favour Spain forward Alvaro Morata, with Atletico Madrid appearing his most likely destination.
