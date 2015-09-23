Higuain ignored for Argentina qualifiers

Napoli forward Gonzalo Huguain was a notable absentee from Argentina's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Higuain, 27, missed Argentina's friendlies against Bolovia and Mexico earlier this month due to a stomach bug but has since been playing regularly for Napoli.

The striker scored two goals in Monday's 5-0 thrashing of Lazio in Serie A, taking his tally to four goals from as many appearances so far this season.

Angel di Maria and Javier Pastore were another two big-name players to not play in the friendlies in the United States but have been called up by Gerardo Martino for the Russia 2018 qualifiers.

Martino's men will face Ecuador at home on October 8 before the relatively short-trip to Paraguay for their October 13 clash.

Argentina squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Nahuel Guzman (Club Tigres), Agustin Marchesin (Santos Laguna), Sergio Romero (Manchester United).

Defenders: Milton Casco (River Plate), Martin Demichelis (Manchester City), Ramires Funi Mori (Everton), Ezequiel Garay (Zenit), Emmanuel Mas (San Lorenzo), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Facundo Roncaglia (Fiorentina), Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Ever Banega (Sevilla), Lucas Biglia (Lazio), Matias Kranevitter (River Plate), Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Javier Pastore (PSG), Roberto Pereyra (Juventus), Enzo Perez (Valencia).

Forwards: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Angel Di Maria (PSG), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Nicolas Gaitan (Benfica), Ezequiel Lavezzi (PSG), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Carlos Tevez (Boca Juniors).