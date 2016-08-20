Higuain 'very happy' with goal on Juve debut

Gonzalo Higuain expressed his delight at opening his Juventus account after netting a debut winner in a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina.

Having completed a €90million switch from Napoli, last season's Serie A top-scorer started his Juve career on the bench, but arrived in the second half to secure the three points.

With Nikola Kalinic having cancelled out Sami Khedira's opener, Higuain found the net 15 minutes from time to get Juve off to a winning start.

"I am very happy for my debut, for the victory and the goal," he told Mediaset Premium.

"We must continue like this. It was very important to start with a win. We worked hard and the victory was deserved.

"I hope to repay the affection of the fans with many goals. I want to win as many titles as possible, but we’re just at the beginning.

"I dedicate the goal to everyone who had faith in me."

Juve travel to Lazio next weekend to face last term's eighth-placed finishers.