Higuain's release clause must be met - De Laurentiis

Gonzalo Higuain will only be allowed to leave Napoli if a "fool" is able to meet his release clause, according to chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The Argentina international is reported to be the subject of interest from Premier League pair Arsenal and Manchester United, having scored 29 goals in all competitions for Napoli last term.

Ahead of a new season that will see Maurizio Sarri replace Rafael Benitez in charge, De Laurentiis claims suitors must meet the former Real Madrid man's release clause.

"If a player has a contract, then this contract must be respected," the president told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Then, if there comes a fool who gives the figure to meet the clause, then one has to think about it. Otherwise, il Pipita remains."

Higuain's move from Real coincided with Benitez's first campaign in charge and Sarri is now the man tasked with keeping Napoli in the upper reaches of Serie A.

Sarri impressed during his time at Empoli - gaining promotion from Serie B before maintaining top-flight status - and De Laurentiis backed the new head coach to impress at the Stadio San Paolo.

"I thought that Sarri is the right coach to begin a new cycle for Napoli," he added.

"He is one who puts in a lot of effort, a scholar of football, and therefore we must let him decide what is right to do to improve the team."