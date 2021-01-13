Hlatshwayo set to miss TTM clash

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that captain Thulani Hlatshwayo will miss their upcoming DStv Premiership clash with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Wednesday.

Hlatshwayo will serve a one-match suspension after picking up his fourth yellow card during their 1-1 draw with Swallows FC last Sunday.

The 31-year-old will, however, be back in the squad when his side take on Black Leopards at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday.

However, Pirates will be boosted by the return of winger Vincent Pule, who returns from serving his one-match suspension after he also picked up four yellow cards.

The Sea Robbers have since released the following statement:

The Buccaneers meet TTM at Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday, with the game set to kick off at 5pm.