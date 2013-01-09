Hoarau leaves PSG for China's Dalian Aerbin

The 28-year-old Hoarau, who has five caps for France, signed a three-year deal with the club, according to media reports.

"Here we go," Hoarau wrote on his official Twitter account underneath a picture of him displaying a Dalian Aerbin scarf.

Hoarau played only 118 minutes in six league games, scoring one goal, as coach Carlo Ancelotti preferred Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Kevin Gameiro and even winger Jeremy Menez at the front.

The towering striker joined PSG in 2008 from second division Le Havre, and scored 38 goals in 114 appearances for the capital club. He last featured with the national side in a friendly in Poland in June 2011.

Dalian Aerbin, the club of former Barcelona midfielder Seydou Keita, finished fifth in the Chinese league standings, 14 points behind champions Guangzhou Evergrande.