Hoddle appointed to QPR coaching staff

Hoddle, a former England boss, has a wealth of experience having had previous managerial spells with the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Southampton and Wolves.

The 56-year-old will now link up the Premier League new boys and joins a coaching team that already includes Kevin Bond and Joe Jordan.

Speaking about his appointment, Hoddle told QPR's official website. "I am really pleased to take up Harry's offer to come in and work with him, Kevin and Joe.

"After winning promotion last season, the first aim at QPR is to stay in the Premier League and I am looking forward to helping play my part as we try to achieve that.

"I have always loved coaching, and I can't wait to meet the players, get on the training pitch and get to work."

Redknapp added: "I am really pleased to bring Glenn in. I have been really lucky in the last couple of years to have had Steve Cotterill, Steve McClaren and Wally Downes work with us. They all did a fantastic job here.

"I spoke with the chairman about the possibility of bringing Glenn in, and he thought it was a great idea.

"Glenn will be great. He has a brilliant knowledge of the game and will be fantastic out on the training ground with the players."