Hoddle still keen on international management

The gifted former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker, 53, now spends most of his time running a football academy in Jerez in southern Spain.

"If I felt it (the academy) was running well in the next two years then I could see myself paralleling an international job with this definitely," Hoddle told Reuters.

"I've done World Cups with England and you know when you've managed England it's one of the biggest jobs in the world to cope and deal with and I felt we did very, very well the way we played when I was England manager," he said.

"I'm young enough to go back into international football whoever would maybe like me to do that at some stage."

Hoddle, widely regarded as the most talented player of his generation while with Spurs in the 1970s and 1980s, won 53 caps for England and coached the national side between 1996 and 1999.

He said the United States had long interested him and there was also a possibility of expanding the academy's work there.

"I don't think I can sit here and say I'd like this job or that job. I'm not arrogant enough to say that.

"The United States is a nation that has always been interesting to me in their football development and I can see the academy maybe linking up in America at some stage because I think there's genuine talent there.

"Whether that brings another road somewhere else who knows. I've set sail with this (the academy) at the moment and that's what I want to do. And I'm very happy doing it.

"They have had to work really hard and I think they've achieved wonders considering there are three major sports ahead of football.

"Whether I've finished doing main management, I would never say no. I don't think I'd shut the door on it."

Hoddle's academy, now in its third year, aims to give young players who failed to make the grade at top professional clubs a second chance.

The academy provides players for a local team that competes in the fourth tier of Spanish football and they are currently third in the standings.

As well as Hoddle, the coaching staff includes former players Nigel Spackman, Dave Beasant and Graham Rix.

"There's all sorts of things that can happen," Hoddle said. "Sometimes when you set sail you just have to go where the wind takes you."