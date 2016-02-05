Hodgson calls England squad meeting

England manager Roy Hodgson has called a meeting of his squad later in February, despite having no friendlies planned for over a month.

Hodgson has welcomed the chance to gather his squad ahead of Euro 2016 and they will meet at St George's Park on Thursday.

The 68-year-old was thankful to Premier League clubs and managers for releasing players to review November's friendlies against Spain and France and look ahead to meetings with Germany and Netherlands.

"It's very good that I will get to see the players between the matches we played in November and the matches we'll play in March as it's an awful long time not to see the players," Hodgson said.

"It will be a great opportunity to speak to them with a lot of video back up about the principles that we've actually been working on over the last two years.

"Including what we’re trying to do on the ball, what we’re trying to do without the ball, what are the values that we regard as important and also to discuss our general plans around the Euros."

England will face Russia, Wales and Slovakia in Group B in France, with their first outing on June 11.