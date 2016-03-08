Hodgson: England future not up to me

Roy Hodgson admits he would like to stay on as England manager past Euro 2016, but concedes that decision is not his to make.

The 68-year-old signed a four-year deal in 2012, meaning his contract expires at the end of the European Championship in France this year.

England finished top of the group at Euro 2012 under Hodgson, but were eliminated on penalties against Italy in the quarter-finals, while they failed to advance past the group stages at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Asked whether he would like to stay on as England boss, Hodgson told talkSPORT: "What happens will be up to the FA.

"If the FA and the country would like me to do it then of course I am more than happy to, because I enjoy the job and working with the players.

"But I'm also equally accepting of the fact that if it's the time for me to walk away and leave it to someone else, then so be it.

"But it won't be my decision. I certainly won't be looking to walk away from it.

"But on the other hand I hope I won't be clinging on with everything I have when most people are wishing that I was not there anymore. That's quite important too.

"When you are England manager, you have to be aware that you are looking after this enormous property for an awful lot of fans.

"I would like to think we are looking after it the right way and it will be up to the FA to decide afterwards whether they think I'm the man to go forward or not."