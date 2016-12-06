Hodgson: England players failed to grasp my instructions

Roy Hodgson says England's players sometimes failed to grasp what was expected of them during his time at the helm.

England were humiliated by Iceland at Euro 2016, with Hodgson standing down in the immediate aftermath of their 2-1 last-16 loss.

The analysis of Hodgson's reign was largely unforgiving as England's major-tournament woes continued, but the well-travelled boss believes he had developed a system to overcome the issue of his squad not understanding his instructions.

"One of the things I've learned in the last two years was overestimating players' understanding of exactly what you want," the 69-year-old told The Technician.

"You have to make certain that they themselves take ownership of the situation.

"In the last couple of years with England, we filmed the training sessions, we filmed the games in wide angle, and we started having meetings in smaller groups.

"The goalkeepers and the defenders. The midfield players and the attackers. Sometimes defenders and midfield players. Sometimes midfield players and attackers.

"We went through things, but we got them to tell us back what we had been telling them."