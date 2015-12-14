Hodgson eyes 2018 World Cup

England manager Roy Hodgson wants to remain in charge beyond Euro 2016, with the World Cup in 2018 firmly in his sights.

Hodgson's deal expires after next year's European Championship in June and July, and a contract extension depends on England's performances in France, where they have been grouped with Wales, Russia and Slovakia.

The 68-year-old, who replaced Fabio Capello in 2012, has no intention of walking away, results permitting.

"I complete 40 years on 1 January 2016," Hodgson said. "It will be my 41st year next year which I'm very proud of.

"I don't envisage anything at the moment other than the tournament but it depends how I feel.

"If you ask me at this moment in time can you see yourself working after next summer, I'd have to say yes, absolutely."

Football Association chairman Greg Dyke indicated Hodgson would stay on through to the 2018 World Cup in Russia if England enjoyed a successful campaign at the Euros.

But Dyke, speaking to BBC 5 Live on Sunday, said: "I think if we don't get out of the group stage Hodgson wouldn't want to continue."

Hodgson added: "I know that when the day comes when I do have to accept not working as a coach on a regular basis I will miss it very much indeed.

"That day will come but I'm not prepared to say I'm ready for that yet. All I'm concentrating on is the present day."