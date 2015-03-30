Hodgson: Kane to make first England start

Tottenham striker Kane has scored 29 goals for his club this season and marked his international bow with a goal 79 seconds after coming off the bench in a 4-0 win over Lithuania on Friday at Wembley.

"I can tell you that Harry Kane will make his full debut playing from the start and that Wayne Rooney will captain the team," Hodgson said during a news conference upon his team's arrival in Turin.

"It's a time to experiment and look at other players and of course we're doing the same thing [as Italy].

"It's nice to see the two of them [Kane and Rooney] on the field together. Harry certainly deserves his chance.

"It [the game] is a great opportunity for players who haven't had the opportunity in the [Euro 2016] qualifiers to show that they're worth their place in the squad."

Kane's strike partner Rooney added: "It's exciting that Harry Kane has done well in the Premier League and hopefully he can bring his form into the England team."

Italy beat England 2-1 in their opening World Cup encounter last year as Hodgson's men crashed out in the group stages - an experience Rooney is keen to forget.

"We have to move on from World Cup," he said.

"Tomorrow [Tuesday] will be a good test and we are looking forward to it."