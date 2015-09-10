Hodgson: Shaw can become next Cole
Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is starting to justify his price tag and England manager Roy Hodgson thinks he will only get better.
England manager Roy Hodgson believes Luke Shaw can become another Ashley Cole and earn over 100 international caps after making a strong start to the season.
Shaw's first season at Old Trafford was curtailed by injury and fitness issues but the left-back is beginning to justify his £31million price tag, as he has been among Manchester United's best players in their opening four Premier League matches.
The 20-year-old carried over his form onto the international stage, with an outstanding performance in his sixth national appearance as England emerged 2-0 winners over Switzerland in Euro 2016 qualifying on Tuesday.
And Hodgson has backed Shaw to follow in the footsteps of former international Cole, who earned 107 caps - the fifth-highest tally in England history alongside captain Wayne Rooney.
"We've always believed in him [Shaw]," Hodgson said. "He played in the last game in the World Cup against Costa Rica and I thought he played very well, bearing in mind that was his first [tournament] game.
"After that, he was pencilled in as the player who could give Leighton Baines a run for his money but he had a tough season and I think one thing will undoubtedly be proven true. That tough season – and it must have been tough for him and his family – might benefit him in the long run.
"He's still only 20 and if he keeps going then he's on track to be another Ashley Cole – a 100-cap man. I would advise him to study Ashley Cole, look at what Ashley did for England and set my sights on the same thing."
