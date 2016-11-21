Hoeness ready to be welcomed back by Bayern

Uli Hoeness insists he could not imagine walking away from Bayern Munich as he prepares to return as president of the Bundesliga champions.

Hoeness was forced to step down from the role in 2014 when he served jail time for tax evasion but he remains a popular figure at the club and is set to be re-elected at Bayern's AGM on Friday.

The former Germany international forward told Kicker he enjoys the support of Bayern staff and his wife for taking on the top job once more.

"I asked my family for understanding that I would like to become president again," he said.

"My wife, Susi, noticed that I won't be happy with full retirement at 64. I won't execute the office 24/7 but will be well-organised.

"After the upcoming period of office I will be 67 and there is still a lot of time to think about the future.

"Many Bayern employees told me that they would be really happy to see me come back."

Hoeness received a standing ovation when he spoke at the AGM in May 2014 before beginning his prison sentence, stating "this is not the end" in an emotionally charged speech.

He remains grateful of the club's backing, with those words set to become somewhat prophetic this week.

"I was completely hit by all the people standing up and cheering," he said.

"I gained much strength from that behaviour by our members and I really knew this was not the end.

"I felt that the people were respecting my achievements because several media had written how Hoeness was over, in society, economically and at his club."

Hoeness insists he is repentant for his crimes but will not alter his outspoken style.

"I stand by my mistake. I paid for it and repaired the damage," he added.

"Talking straight will still be my trademark. This won't change."