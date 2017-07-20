Hoeness tells Sammer to 'say little' about Bayern

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has told the club's former sporting director Matthias Sammer to avoid commenting on the Bundesliga champions in his new job as a television pundit.

After he resigned from the role due to a brain condition last year, Sammer this week caused a stir by describing Bayern's new star signing James Rodriguez as "limited" after his arrival on a two-year loan from Real Madrid.

The 49-year-old, who was in charge when Bayern won the treble in the 2012-13 campaign, also told the club to ensure Thomas Muller is not sidelined after the signing of James due to the Germany international's importance to the club.

"Muller is - together with some other players - the soul and the future of Bayern," Sammer said in his position as a Eurosport expert. "A type of player like Thomas is unique in the world. He is a libertine.

"And he has to feel these liberties. It can be he disappears in a game. That's his type. But he is so important. He is an idol - a very, very unifying figure for the club's future."

But Hoeness was unhappy with Sammer's comments and advised the former Borussia Dortmund head coach to steer clear of speaking about the club's affairs.

"I would urgently advise Matthias to speak relatively little about Bayern Munich in his new job," Hoeness said. "Because I am convinced that he has nothing against Bayern.

"But for the money he earns now, he has to answer provoking questions, from which he cannot always escape. And that leads to such stories like yesterday. And if he is well-advised he will talk little about Bayern in future."

Bayern head coach Carlo Ancelotti - who managed James to great success during his time at Real Madrid - also responded to Sammer's comments about the new arrival's impact on Muller's status.

Ancelotti told Bild: "Nobody has to explain the history of this club and this player [Muller] to me."

Bayern are currently on a pre-season tour of Asia and they next face AC Milan in the International Champions Cup on Saturday, having lost their opening game of the tournament to Arsenal on penalties.