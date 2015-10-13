Hogmo upset as Norway miss out on automatic qualification

Per-Mathias Hogmo insisted potential play-off opponents were not on his mind as Norway missed out on an automatic Euro 2016 spot after a 2-1 defeat to Italy.

Norway headed into the last round of Group H fixtures with a two-point advantage over their nearest rivals but ultimately dropped to third following their away loss and Croatia’s narrow victory over Malta.

Following Italy’s comeback 2-1 victory in Rome, a disappointed Hogmo was frank about his team’s efforts.

"Congratulations to the Italian team, they played better than us and deserved to win," he said.

"Of course we are happy for the way all the players worked but it's clear that we wanted to win. We believed in a victory before the match and during the match.

"We gave everything possible on the pitch. It's strange to say, but after Italy scored their first goal we started playing better.

"I have no idea which team would be better to face during play-offs and, to be honest, I don't want to think of it. We will wait for the draw."