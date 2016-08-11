Hojbjerg excited by Southampton potential

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg believes Southampton will provide him with the best platform to reach his potential.

The Denmark international, who joined last month from Bayern Munich on a five-year deal, is inspired by the club's track record of developing talent.

"Southampton have made some huge steps in last four or five years," the midfielder said in quotes reported by The Mirror.

"I knew of course they had Gareth Bale, [Alex Oxlade-] Chamberlain. Luke Shaw was bought from here [by Manchester United].

"Morgan Schneiderlin [also at Old Trafford] came from here, so big players who have made a big step from here.

"And, of course, last season they had the best season in the club's history. They want to get better every year even if of course it's a smaller club.

"Even if you have clubs like Chelsea, Man United - some of the biggest, richest clubs in the world - they don't hold back, have a good way of getting it right and getting every player to their limit and this is what it's all about."

Claude Puel's side open their Premier League campaign at home to Watford on Saturday.