Holders Saint-Etienne face visit to PSG

The fixture is a repeat of last season's quarter-final tie, which Saint-Etienne won 5-3 on a penalty shootout after the match had finished 0-0.

Christophe Galtier's charges are seventh in Ligue 1 but face a daunting task against a PSG outfit that have gone 17 matches unbeaten in all competitions.

Laurent Blanc's men top the table, having amassed 28 points from their 12 fixtures, but the former France manager may decide to rest key personnel for the clash at the Parc des Princes.

The fourth round sees the entry of French sides that have qualified for European competition.

Marseille and Lyon have been handed home ties against Ligue 1 opposition, the former welcome Toulouse, while the latter have a showdown with Reims to prepare for.

There are two other top-flight encounters as Bastia travel to Evian, while Bordeaux also hit the road to face Rennes.

Second-tier outfit Auxerre will look to cause an upset in their visit to the Stade de la Beaujoire to face Ligue 1 side Nantes, while there is guaranteed to be Ligue 2 representation in the last eight as Troyes face-off against Tours.

All ties will take place on December 17 and 18.

Draw in full: Lyon v Reims, Nantes v Auxerre, PSG v Saint-Etienne, Troyes v Tours, Marseille, v Toulouse, Evian v Bastia, Nice v Sochaux, Rennes v Bordeaux