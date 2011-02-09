Holland brush aside Austria

Wesley Sneijder opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a fine volley over goalkeeper Jurgen Macho after combining well with Theo Janssen to get through the Austrian defence.

Forward Klaas-Jan Huntelaar doubled the lead early in the second half with his 10th goal in his last six matches when he got the ball in at the near post after Macho misjudged a cross from left-back Erik Pieters.

Dirk Kuyt added a third from the penalty spot 20 minutes from time, while Marko Arnautovic followed suit at the other end with six minutes remaining to give the visitors a consolation goal.

The Dutch had been playing without regular starters Rafael van der Vaart, Nigel de Jong and Robin van Persie, who had withdrawn from the squad.

"The way we approached and played this match said a lot about this team," Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk told reporters.

"After a year with a World Cup and then a series of qualifiers it might be tough to focus on a friendly like this.

"But despite a sloppy start with some bad passes my team showed spirit and if you understand that you also have to win matches like this you are on course."

The Dutch are top of Euro 2012 qualifying Group E with 12 points after four matches and play second-placed Hungary, who have nine points, twice in quick succession on March 25 and 29