Holloway slapped with two-match ban

The decision to reprimand the manager comes following criticism of the referees during the fixture at Selhurst Park on August 18, which saw Spurs win 1-0, courtesy of a Roberto Soldado penalty.

However, Holloway was incense at what he perceived to a foul on one of his players in the build-up to the decision, remonstrating with officials on the pitch and criticising them afterwards.

As well as having to watch his side's next two games from the stands, Holloway has been hit with a £18,000 fine in total.

The 50-year-old was afforded the opportunity to appeal the decision, but opted to accept his punishment.

That means Holloway will have to watch his side from the stands during both their visit to Old Trafford on September 14 to face Manchester United, and their home fixture against Swansea City a week later.