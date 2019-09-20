Holt forced to miss Rangers visit
St Johnstone midfielder Jason Holt will have to miss the visit of parent club Rangers under the terms of his loan deal.
Former Hibernian, Partick Thistle and Dundee United left-back Callum Booth comes into the squad after signing on a short-term deal.
Midfielder Liam Craig remains on the sidelines with a groin injury.
Steven Gerrard’s Rangers squad has some bumps and bruises ahead of the trip to Perth.
Gerrard will make changes to the side which beat Feyenoord 1-0 in their opening Europa League Group G clash at Ibrox on Thursday night.
Ryan Kent is still out with a hamstring injury and fellow winger Jordan Jones remains out after he picked up both a two-match ban and a knee injury against Celtic before the international break.
Provisional St Johnstone squad: Clark, Duffy, Ralston, Tanser, Gordon, Vihmann, Kerr, Callachan, Davidson, Swanson, McCann, Wright, O’Halloran, Kane, May, Hendry, Kennedy, Wotherspoon, Booth, Parish.
Provisional Rangers squad: McGregor, Tavernier, Flanagan, Helander, Halliday, Barisic, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Jack, Davis, Aribo, Kamara, Docherty, King, Arfield, Ojo, Murphy, Barker, Defoe, Morelos, Foderingham.
