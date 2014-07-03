Holtby looking for fresh start under Pochettino

The Germany international moved to White Hart Lane from Schalke in January 2013, but failed to hold down a regular starting spot under Andre Villas-Boas and then Tim Sherwood.

The 23-year-old was loaned out to Fulham for the second half of last season, having made just six league starts for Spurs in 2013-14, but Holtby failed to save the Craven Cottage outfit from relegation.

Following the departure of Sherwood, Tottenham appointed former Southampton boss Pochettino as their new head coach in May, and Marcus Noack says his player is ready for the chance to start with a clean slate.

"Lewis is optimistic about the future at Spurs," he told Sky Sports News.

"There is a new manager there now which means it's a fresh start for him and a fresh start for everyone.

"He is happy at Tottenham and has a good feeling there.

"He wants to stay and prove himself and be part of the team."