Homer Simpson is lazy, Michail Antonio is a workaholic

Slaven Bilic says the comparisons between Homer Simpson and Michail Antonio end with the West Ham winger's goal celebration at the weekend.

Having scored the winner in a 1-0 Premier League victory over Sunderland on Saturday, Antonio dropped to the floor and used his legs to propel himself in a circular motion - mimicking a celebration used by Homer in an episode of The Simpsons.

But Bilic believes that is the only similarity between the two and would certainly rather have Antonio patrolling the wings at Upton Park than his "lazy" Springfield inspiration.

"I am a big fan of The Simpsons and saw his celebrations," Bilic told reporters. "To see him connected with Homer Simpson - no connection between the two.

"Homer is lazy. Michail is a workaholic. But I enjoyed his celebration.

"Michail came here from the Championship dreaming about the Premier League. He had to wait for his chance. He didn't moan.

"He got his chance and since then he has been good for us. His pace and energy is there and he is becoming a player of massive importance."

West Ham meet second-placed Tottenham on Wednesday hoping to preserve a record that has seen them go 13 matches unbeaten at home in all competitions.

"This is a big London derby," added Bilic. "The message is I would like our fans to get behind the team and the club in a positive way.

"Tottenham deserve to be there in the table. They have played many games but they are doing amazing. They have scored the most goals.

"We want to try and continue our unbeaten home record. It would be brilliant if we stay unbeaten and win all six of them.

"If we play like we have been doing, then we have a chance. We beat Sunderland but we need to be more consistent."

Bilic also revealed Diafra Sakho could return to the squad for the fixture.