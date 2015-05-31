Honduras 2 El Salvador 0: Penalty, goal and red card to Lozano

Honduras striker Anthony Lozano scored and was sent off in the first half, as his team triumphed 2-0 over El Salvador in a friendly in Washington.

Lozano was at the centre of just about everything in the opening 38 minutes at RFK Stadium on Sunday, winning a penalty that led to Honduras gaining a 1-0 lead, scoring their second goal and then receiving a red card for appearing to hit an opponent in the face.

Despite the 22-year-old forward's expulsion, Honduras held on for victory in the first of their four friendlies ahead of the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Honduras have been drawn with co-hosts United States, Panama and Haiti in Group A for the continental championships, which start on July 7, while El Salvador are in Group B with Costa Rica, Jamaica and co-hosts Canada.

El Salvador have one more friendly before the tournament begins against Chile on Friday.

Mario Martinez gave Honduras the lead in the seventh minute, converting from close range after El Salvador goalkeeper Derby Carrillo saved his spot-kick - awarded when Lozano was upended in the box.

It was 2-0 in the 26th minute, with Lozano scoring in fortuitous circumstances.

Carrillo was left stranded when he dived to intercept Lozano's attempted cross - however the ball in was blocked, and the rebound fell to the Olimpia striker, who slotted the ball into the empty net.

After Lozano was sent off in the 38th minute, El Salvador dominated possession but failed to breach Honduras' defence.

Honduras face Paraguay, Brazil and Mexico before starting their Gold Cup campaign against USA.