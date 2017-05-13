Houston Dynamo 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 1: Hosts go top in west

Houston Dynamo moved top of the Western Conference in MLS with a 2-1 win at home to the Vancouver Whitecaps on Friday.

Alberth Elis opened the scoring at BBVA Compass Stadium in Texas before Erick Torres' second-half penalty.

The hosts held on despite Brek Shea coming off the bench to pull a goal back for the Whitecaps late in the clash.

Houston's sixth win in 10 league games saw them go top, while Vancouver stayed sixth.

Dynamo took a 15th-minute lead through Elis, who headed in a cross from fellow Honduran Romell Quioto at the back post.

La Pantera!Alberth Elis puts in front finishing off the Honduran connection. May 13, 2017

Elis came off injured on the half-hour mark, but his replacement – Torres – doubled his side's advantage with a 68th-minute penalty.

While Shea headed in a Christian Bolanos set-piece with five minutes remaining, Houston held on.