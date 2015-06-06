Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 2: Bruin nets brace

The Houston Dynamo extended the New York Red Bulls' winless MLS run to four games with a 4-2 win on Friday.

Owen Coyle's men came from behind at their BBVA Compass Stadium home, scoring four times in the second half.

Mike Grella had put the Red Bulls ahead, but goals from Boniek Garcia, Ricardo Clark and Will Bruin set up the Dynamo.

Anatole Abang netted late for the visitors to give them hope of a comeback draw, only for Bruin to seal Houston's win.

Coyle's side jumped into sixth in the Western Conference, while the Red Bulls stay third in the East.

The Red Bulls went ahead three minutes before half-time through Grella, who received a pass from Bradley Wright-Phillips before finishing from a tight angle.

Houston needed some luck to draw level just before the hour-mark.

Bruin played a pass out to Garcia on the right and the Honduran midfielder's shot took a huge deflection and looped over Luis Robles.

Clark had a goal disallowed before scoring in the 72nd minute, volleying in a Garcia corner at the back post.

Bruin made it 3-1 eight minutes later - before Abang's header gave the Red Bulls hope of earning a point.

But Bruin netted again to ensure the Dynamo claimed a deserved win.