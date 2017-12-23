How Barca's Clasico triumph over Madrid unfolded in Twitter moments

Barcelona claimed a potentially decisive win in Saturday's Clasico as they beat Real Madrid 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal were all on the scoresheet to help Barca move 14 points clear of their arch-rivals, who finished the match with 10 men thanks to Dani Carvajal's sending off.

Millions of fans the world over were glued to their screens to watch the action unfold, and social media was typically abuzz during the match.

And here we look at how the biggest game in world football unfolded through the lens of Twitter.

How the Clasico Unfolded