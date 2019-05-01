How Celtic won their seven successive titles

Celtic can secure their eighth successive Ladbrokes Premiership title against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at where and when the Hoops won the previous seven.

Rugby Park (April 7, 2012)

Celtic’s Charlie Mulgrew celebrates scoring the opening goal in title win at Kilmarnock (Chris Clark/PA)

Celtic kicked off the run with current interim boss Neil Lennon at the helm as they stormed to a 6-0 win against Kilmarnock.

Nine-man Celtic had been denied a title party at Ibrox two weeks earlier when they suffered a 3-2 defeat against administration-hit Rangers.

But there was no slip-up at Rugby Park as Charlie Mulgrew scored twice and set up goals for Glenn Loovens and Gary Hooper before half-time.

Late goals from Joe Ledley and Hooper again rounded off a day of celebration as Celtic won the title for the first time since 2008.

Celtic Park (April 21, 2013)

Celtic retained their title with a commanding 4-1 win against Inverness at Celtic Park.

The Hoops went into the game only needing a point but they did not come to life until after a goalless first half when Hooper scored a double with a strike by stand-in skipper Ledley.

Substitute Georgios Samaras completed the scoring for Celtic with

a virtuoso goal two minutes from time as Aaron Doran netted an even later

consolation for the visitors.

Firhill (March 26, 2014)

PARTICK THISTLE 1-5 CELTIC The Hoops make it #3inarow with a five-star showing at Firhill!! (MH)— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) March 26, 2014

Celtic made it three-in-a-row with an emphatic 5-1 win over Partick Thistle at Firhill.

An early header from Anthony Stokes came before half-time substitute,

Liam Henderson, 17, opened his Celtic account in the 49th minute with a

low drive from 12 yards.

Norwegian midfielder Stefan Johansen added a third and the visitors

responded to losing a late goal to Jags substitute Christie Elliott by scoring another two through Stokes and Kris Commons.

Tannadice (May 2, 2015)

FT CELTIC 5-0 DUNDEE UNITED A brace from Commons & goals from Griffiths, Boyata and Brown put the Hoops four points clear in the title race.— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) October 25, 2015

Norwegian boss Ronny Deila took over from Lennon in the summer of 2015 and captured the flag at the first time of asking after Aberdeen lost 1–0 away against Dundee United at Tannadice, leaving Celtic 11 points clear with three games to play.

The Hoops did their bit on the previous night with a 5-0 dismantling of Dundee at Parkhead.

Goals by striker Leigh Griffiths and captain Scott Brown gave the home side the interval advantage

Midfielder Commons scored the third from the spot in the 71st minute then set up substitute James Forrest to make it 4-0, before midfielder Nir Bitton sealed the convincing win in style with a 30-yard thunderbolt.

Celtic Park (May 8, 2016)

Deila’s side survived an Aberdeen fightback to win 3-2 at Parkhead and clinch their fifth successive title.

The Hoops had a nine-point and 35-goal advantage over the Dons heading into the first of their final three games.

Patrick Roberts, on loan from Manchester City, scored with a couple of cracking first-half strikes before right-back Mikael Lustig added a

third just after the break before the Dons rallied with goals from Niall McGinn and Andrew Considine

Tynecastle (April 2, 2017)

The ‘Invincible’ season under Deila’s successor, Brendan Rodgers.

A Scott Sinclair hat-trick helped Celtic secure their sixth successive title in a commanding 5-0 win over Hearts at Tynecastle.

The former Manchester City and Aston Villa forward scored two well-taken goals in three first-half minutes.

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong added a third with a drive and Roberts

scored a wonderful fourth before Sinclair notched his third from the spot with

seven minutes remaining. The Hoops went on to capture domestic treble without losing a game.

Celtic Park (April 29, 2018)

Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths and captain Scott Brown during a lap of honour after clinching league title number seven (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Celtic clinched their seventh successive title in stunning style with a 5-0 thrashing of Rangers at Parkhead.

Odsonne Edouard scored a first-half double with James Forrest adding a third before the break

Midfielders Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor added further goals to spark

off the familiar celebrations with three fixtures remaining. Celtic went on to beat Motherwell in the William Hill Scottish Cup final to win an unprecedented successive domestic treble.