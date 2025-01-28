How England played their own game of The Traitors at Euro 2024

The Traitors, the latest reality show to capture the imagination of the UK public, is the topic of discussion at workplaces across the country.

Series three finished last week, with a controversial ending - no spoilers here - which divided opinion. But it was another few weeks of memorable deceit and drama nonetheless.

The series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, has become so popular that it has even infiltrated the world of football, so often insular and immune to outside influence.

Gareth Southgate fostered a strong team spirit with England (Image credit: Getty Images)

England’s footballers have clearly been enraptured by the programme, so much so that during last summer’s Euro 2024 camp they took part in a Traitors game of their own to pass the time between matches. The Three Lions spent several weeks together at their base in Germany at the Weimarer Land Spa and Golf resort in Blankenhain, only parting after defeat in the final against Spain.

An article on England’s official website read: “The brainchild of communications manager Andy Walker, the England edition of ‘Traitors’ saw 36 members of the squad and backroom team involved and began a few days after their opening fixture in Germany right through to the end of the tournament.

Was Marc Guehi a faithful, or a traitor?#BBCFootball @CPFC pic.twitter.com/LkK8RL09ZDJanuary 24, 2025

“And just like the original show, there were eight ‘traitors’ selected at random as the game began, with a round-table showdown then taking place every night, apart from days before matchdays and the matchdays themselves.

“With a special fire pit area at the team hotel, those daily debates about who was a 'Traitor' proved to be every bit as entertaining and emotional as the show itself given the competitive nature of all the participants.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“As more participants were banished at the firepit, those who were further culled by the Traitors were told when a letter was pushed under their hotel room door later that night, with their fate printed and written in a style similar to the popular game show.

“Eventually, after weeks of eliminations and ‘murders’ there were ten finalists remaining, which led to a tense showdown of traitors and faithfuls pitted against each other around the firepit. The finale was made even more special when they received a video message from Claudia Winkleman, host of the UK’s own ‘Traitors’ show.

“And as for the winners, it was the Traitors who came through, with Marc Guehi remaining the last participant standing having seen off the last two faithfuls in Kieran Trippier and chef Dave Pyle.”

Clearly the deceptiveness required to be a successful traitor had no adverse impact on team spirit in the England camp. If it helps at the 2026 World Cup, perhaps Claudia Winkleman could even come onboard as part of Thomas Tuchel’s backroom staff.