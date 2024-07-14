Live

Euro 2024 final LIVE: England vs Spain team news, form, line-ups and latest

England vs Spain kicks off tonight in the Euro 2024 final, as Gareth Southgate looks to end 58 years of hurt

By
last updated
Euro 2024 final: England vs Spain
(Image: © UEFA Photo/UEFA via Getty Images)

Welcome to FourFourTwo's live blog for England vs Spain, in the Euro 2024 final.

  • There are no injuries in the England squad, with Gareth Southgate able to pick from 26 players.
  • In the Spain squad, Alvaro Morata is a doubt, while Pedri misses out.
  • The teams have already made their way to Munich ahead of the game tonight.
  • Kick-off is at 8pm BST.
Refresh

The Big Euro 2024 Quiz! How much do you remember about the tournament?

Ollie Watkins didn't get a congratulations for his goal the other night from Unai Emery – because the Basque doesn't have his number.

Harry Kane has addressed his infamous trophy drought ahead of this one

The lineups are expected at 7pm BST, an hour before kick-off – but there are rumours of what the team will look like…

We're here again.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1