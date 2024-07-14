Euro 2024 final LIVE: England vs Spain team news, form, line-ups and latest

Refresh

The Big Euro 2024 Quiz! How much do you remember about the tournament? Jude Bellingham scores for England (Image credit: Getty Images) It's our big quiz of the tournament – no time limit, 20 questions. How much do you remember?

Ollie Watkins didn't get a congratulations for his goal the other night from Unai Emery – because the Basque doesn't have his number. (Image credit: Getty Images) “No, I don't have the boss' number to be honest!” Watkins told the media yesterday. “I've had a few text messages. I was looking through them after the other night.” Maybe Unai was worried about Spain facing the Aston Villa striker…

Harry Kane has addressed his infamous trophy drought ahead of this one Harry Kane celebrates after scoring for England against the Netherlands in the semi-finals of Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images) The England skipper has never won silverware of any kind in a long, distinguished career that has seen him break the all-time scoring record for both Tottenham Hotspur and England – and become the second-highest goalscorer in Premier League history. Kane says, however, that he'd swap it all for victory tonight. “it's no secret that I haven't won a team trophy,” he said ahead of this one. “Every year that goes by you're more motivated and you're more determined to change that and now I have the opportunity to win one of the biggest trophies you could ever win and to make history with my nation. “I'm extremely proud to be English. I'd swap everything in my career to have a special night by winning [on Sunday].”

The lineups are expected at 7pm BST, an hour before kick-off – but there are rumours of what the team will look like… England's Ollie Watkins raises his arm to celebrate his winning goal against the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-final. (Image credit: Image Photo Agency/Getty Images) The hero of the semi-final, Ollie Watkins, may have to make do with a place on the bench once again despite winning the Netherlands clash late on. England are expected to name an unchanged XI, with everpresent Jordan Pickford in goal, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Marc Guehi in defence and the same wing-back pairing of Bukayo Saka on the right and Kieran Trippier on the left. England's Euro 2020 final scorer, Luke Shaw, has played 57 minutes at this tournament following an injury with Manchester United midseason and though he is a more natural left-back than Trippier, will likely come on later in the game. That leaves a midfield pairing of Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo, who will become the youngest player to have ever to feature in a final for the Three Lions, should he play. Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham in No.10 support captain Harry Kane up front.