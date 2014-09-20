Howard not expecting European hangover

Roberto Martinez's men began their UEFA Europa League campaign in fine style on Thursday, defeating Wolfsburg 4-1 at Goodison Park, having made no changes from their Premier League win over West Brom last weekend.

Ahead of their return to league action on Sunday, the United States international goalkeeper believes a busy schedule, and consistent selection, can only aid his side as they look to continue their winning momentum.

"It's a positive - if you win you can stay on a good winning streak, and if you lose there's another game right there for you to prove yourself," he said.

"I always think the more you play the less you have to train. Playing games keeps you ticking over and I feel when there's points to be had, it's easy to bounce back.

"These two results help. Against Leicester [City], Arsenal and Chelsea we played well but we were just a little bit frail in certain areas.

"We also knew if we could beat West Brom then double up and beat Palace we'd be right back in the thick of things so hopefully that will be the case."