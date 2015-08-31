Howard returns to USA squad

Veteran United States goalkeeper Tim Howard has returned from an international sabbatical ahead of next month's friendly fixtures.

Howard decided to take a break from international football following last year's World Cup in Brazil in order to spend more time with his family, but the 36-year-old is now set to face Peru in Washington on September 4 and Brazil four days later.

Matt Besler, Jermaine Jones and Geoff Cameron are also returning to Jurgen Klinsmann's 23-man squad, while Michael Bradley and Clint Dempsey are back in the mix, though both players will only be available for the Brazil match in Massachusetts.

SV Sandhausen forward Andrew Wooten is in line to earn his first cap after starting the 2.Bundesliga season with five goals in five games as USA step up preparations for their 2017 Confederations Cup play-off against Mexico on October 10.

"The bigger picture is to get some answers for how we put things together for the Mexico game a month from now," said Klinsmann.

"Obviously we want to continue to have a good flow of guys from the Gold Cup, but also to bring back guys who are in position to compete for a spot on the roster for October 10. Our message to these guys is simple: prove a point that you want to be at the Rose Bowl."

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Aston Villa), Tim Howard (Everton), William Yarbrough (Club Leon)



Defenders: Ventura Alvarado (Club America), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), John Brooks (Hertha Berlin), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Greg Garza (Atlas), Omar Gonzalez (LA Galaxy), Michael Orozco (Club Tijuana), Tim Ream (Fulham)



Midfielders: Alejandro Bedoya (Nantes), Joe Corona (Veracruz), Mix Diskerud (New York City FC), Jermaine Jones (New England Revolution), Alfredo Morales (FC Ingolstadt), Danny Williams (Reading), DeAndre Yedlin (Tottenham Hotspur)



Forwards: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Aron Johannsson (Werder Bremen), Bobby Wood (Union Berlin), Andrew Wooten (SV Sandhausen), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)