Howard targets further improvement from USA
Goalkeeper Tim Howard believes the United States can continue to improve at the FIFA World Cup ahead of their last 16 tie with Belgium.
Jurgen Klinsmann's side came through a difficult group that included Germany, Ghana and Portugal to book a knockout-stage meeting with Belgium.
Belgium also come into the meeting in good form, having finished top of Group H with a 100 per cent record.
Howard feels the USA's performances thus far demonstrate the progress made under Klinsmann but knows they are far from the finished article.
"We're a younger team and I always say that youth brings hunger," he told FIFA.com.
"We've been playing some brilliant football.
"We've been able to open some teams up. We're not world-beaters yet, but we're standing toe-to-toe with some big teams."
The USA endured a nervy finale to the group stage before progressing on goal difference ahead of Portugal in third.
Everton keeper Howard feels their progression from a pool dubbed the 'Group of Death' shows the quality they possess.
"We navigated ourselves through the so-called group of death," he added.
"Not many people gave us credit to be able to do that before the tournament started."
