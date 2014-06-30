Howard targets further improvement from USA

Jurgen Klinsmann's side came through a difficult group that included Germany, Ghana and Portugal to book a knockout-stage meeting with Belgium.

Belgium also come into the meeting in good form, having finished top of Group H with a 100 per cent record.

Howard feels the USA's performances thus far demonstrate the progress made under Klinsmann but knows they are far from the finished article.

"We're a younger team and I always say that youth brings hunger," he told FIFA.com.

"We've been playing some brilliant football.

"We've been able to open some teams up. We're not world-beaters yet, but we're standing toe-to-toe with some big teams."

The USA endured a nervy finale to the group stage before progressing on goal difference ahead of Portugal in third.

Everton keeper Howard feels their progression from a pool dubbed the 'Group of Death' shows the quality they possess.

"We navigated ourselves through the so-called group of death," he added.

"Not many people gave us credit to be able to do that before the tournament started."