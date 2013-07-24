Howard welcomes competition for places

The Spaniard arrived on a five-year deal from Atletico Madrid on July 9 after spending the previous campaign on loan at Wigan Athletic.

And first-team regular Howard feels that the addition can only make the squad stronger.

"In order to go on and achieve great things as a club, you need to have quality in numbers," he told the Liverpool Echo.

"I think that's part and parcel of football nowadays.

"I don't think anyone's fearful of competition. I don't think there are any issues. You just get on with your job. I think if you have anything about you, you know your best is good enough.

"You put forward the effort and I don't think that has ever been a problem here."

The American has been impressed by the impact of new manager Roberto Martinez and emphasised the importance of getting off to a good start this season.

"Roberto has been great," he continued. "It's been good to meet everyone. We've obviously know each other from playing Wigan in the Premier League over the years, but it's important with him now having the reigns at Everton that we get off on the right foot.

"I spoke to him over the summer and we had a really good conversation but to meet him and chat was really good."