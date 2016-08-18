Howe: Bournemouth will potentially make one more signing

Eddie Howe has revealed that Bournemouth will potentially make one more signing before the end of the transfer window.

Bournemouth have already brought in the likes of Lewis Cook, Nathan Ake, Jordon Ibe, Lys Mousset, Brad Smith, Emerson Hyndman and Marc Wilson and Howe is delighted with their business so far.

"I'm satisfied that we're 99 per cent of the way there. We don’t want to add too many more to the squad, there's potentially one position we'll look at - a younger talent," he said.

"Unless we do that deal we will stay as we are.

"I do feel it's a stronger squad than last year, we have more numbers and a very good work ethic. When you recruit you have to make sure you don’t lose your identity and the pleasing thing for me is that everyone has had a great mentality towards their training.

"I've gone on record to say it's difficult to attract Premier League players in their prime, we've gone down a younger route of recruitment, but we're delighted with the players we've brought in, they've got great character, attitude and will be very good players for us."

The Cherries started their second Premier League season with a 3-1 loss to Manchester United, which is precisely how they ended the last campaign.