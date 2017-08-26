Howe points finger at officials after dramatic Sterling winner

Eddie Howe was left frustrated by Mike Dean after the referee penalised Bournemouth for a "perfectly good tackle" in the build-up to Manchester City's late winner in the 2-1 Premier League defeat.

The Cherries had initially taken the lead through Charlie Daniels' stunner in the 13th minute and were good value for the advantage before Gabriel Jesus' equaliser eight minutes later.

Hosts Bournemouth managed to hang on until the seventh minute of stoppage time when a Raheem Sterling effort deflected off Andrew Surman and found the net, but boss Howe was left angry about a decision that had a direct influence on that goal.

"Our aim for the second half was to kill the game," Howe told reporters. "We're not frustrated at the goal being scored when it was scored [after the allotted five minutes of stoppage time were over], but more up the other end.

A superb effort from the lads end in a heartbreaking defeat... August 26, 2017

"We were looking to counter attack and there was a foul given against Lys Mousset. He made a perfectly good tackle and then they went on to score from that attack. So that's what we're more frustrated about."

Howe did not want to take anything away from his players in the wake of defeat, however, commending their efforts in what was a battling display.

"I am really pleased with the players - they were dogged and disciplined," he added. "There was also a great atmosphere in the stadium so I thank the supporters for that. But we had our chances to win it too, so it's hugely frustrating.

"We've been given some harsh lessons by them previously, they've actually been good experiences the defeats against Manchester City.

"This is the closest we've been, we were very good and we had to change the way we played. We went a different way and I have to compliment the players."