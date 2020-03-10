Huddersfield assistant Nicky Cowley ‘strenuously denies’ misconduct charge

Huddersfield’s assistant boss Nicky Cowley has “strenuously denied” a Football Association charge of misconduct following his side’s ill-tempered match against Nottingham Forest in December.

Cowley and Huddersfield’s manager, brother Danny Cowley, were involved in heated exchanges with Forest’s coaching staff at the end of the first half and again after the Terriers had sealed a 2-1 home win.

Nicky Cowley has been charged with an “aggravated breach” of FA Rule E3(2) after allegedly making reference to a member of the Forest staff’s nationality.

A statement on Huddersfield’s official website said: “Huddersfield Town acknowledges the FA’s statement regarding a charge pertaining to Nicky Cowley and the Sky Bet Championship game at home to Nottingham Forest on 21 December 2019.

“Both Nicky and the club have cooperated fully with the FA’s initial investigations into the alleged incident.

“Nicky Cowley strenuously denies the allegations made against him and will request a personal hearing over the charge.

“Huddersfield Town fully supports Nicky and will continue to support him throughout the process.”

Both benches were involved in heated exchanges during half-time, with Danny Cowley and Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi confronting each other near the tunnel.

Nicky Cowley is alleged to have used foul and abusive language after the game had finished.

An FA statement said: “Huddersfield Town FC assistant manager Nicky Cowley has been charged with being in breach of FA Rule E3 following their fixture against Nottingham Forest FC on Saturday 21 December 2019.

“It is alleged that, following the conclusion of the fixture, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a member of the Nottingham Forest FC coaching staff.

“It is further alleged that this breach of Rule E3(1) is an “aggravated breach”, as defined in Rule E3(2), as the participant made reference to nationality. He has until 17 March 2020 to respond.”

Huddersfield are 18th in the Championship table, three points above the relegation zone, while play-off chasing Forest are fifth, 10 points behind second-placed West Brom.