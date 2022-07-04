Huddersfield charged by FA after fans invaded pitch in play-offs against Luton

Huddersfield have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their fans after their Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final win against Luton.

Some Terriers fans invaded the pitch after their side beat Luton 1-0 in the second leg at the John Smith’s Stadium to secure a 2-1 aggregate win.

Luton boss Nathan Jones labelled some of Huddersfield’s fans “an absolute disgrace” in his post-match press conference.

Some Terriers supporters ran to the away end to taunt Luton’s fans, while Jones said he and some of his players had been abused by others.

The FA said: “Huddersfield Town FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following its EFL Championship game against Luton Town FC on Monday 16 May 2022.

“It is alleged Huddersfield Town FC failed to ensure that its spectators, and all persons purporting to be supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from using provocative and/or threatening and/or violent behaviour whilst encroaching on to the pitch at the end of the game.

“Huddersfield Town FC has until Monday 11 July 2022 to respond.”

The first leg at Kenilworth Road had ended 1-1 before Jordan Rhodes’ solitary late goal clinched the Terriers a 1-0 second-leg win and a place in the Wembley final, which they lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest.