Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl: I’m tired of losing

Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl admitted his side’s losing habit was wearisome after Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.

Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser struck for the visitors as Huddersfield suffered a 15th defeat in their last 17 Premier League matches.

The Terriers are 16 points from safety with eight games remaining and Lossl said their miserable run was hard to stomach.

The Denmark international: “Actually, I’m just tired of losing. I’m really tired of not winning more.

“We’ve won one game in the last three months. It’s not enough. It’s not enough for anybody here. Not at the stadium, not for us.

“We’re professionals. We train every day and work hard every day to win and we don’t seem to be able to win and that’s not good enough. It isn’t, it’s tough.”

The Terriers were as busy and tidy as usual in midfield, but continued to offer no bite in the final third and this season-long theme was highlighted by the clinical nature of Bournemouth’s goals.

Wilson slipped the covering home defence to chest home Fraser’s pin-point delivery in the 19th minute and they showed shot-shy Huddersfield how it was done again midway through the second half.

This time England striker Wilson, back from a seven-week injury lay-off, provided the assist, pouncing on Joshua King’s incisive through-ball and laying on a neat reverse pass for Fraser to turn the ball home.

Lossl said Huddersfield’s debilitating failure to create chances was taking its toll.

“You’re asking me right after the game. My frustrations speak and I’m really frustrated about this part, of course I am,” he said. “We don’t seem able to create in that part of the game.

“We haven’t spoken to the manager after the game. I guess he will be as frustrated as we are.”

Bournemouth halted a nine-game losing run away from home in the league and boss Eddie Howe basked in the type of fluency up front that Huddersfield counterpart Jan Siewert must yearn for.

“The first goal would be a prime example,” said Howe. “We got the ball quite deep and it was a really nice passage of play and we were quick in the changing of passes.

“The quality in the final third from Ryan and Callum was excellent to see.

“That is the kind of goal we were scoring in early season and of course the team has been hit a little bit with injuries and we have missed that fluency. It was great to see it back today.”