Why this Football League player could be RETIRING at 24 after Wembley success

A Peterborough United defender has mutually terminated his contract with the club and may not return to professional football with the club rock bottom of League One

PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: A general view of Weston Homes Stadium, home of Peterborough United during the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough United FC and Bolton Wanderers FC at Weston Homes Stadium on April 26, 2025 in Peterborough, England. (Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images)
A general view of Weston Homes Stadium, home of Peterborough United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Twenty-four-year-old Peterborough United player Oscar Wallin has left his contract with the League One side midway through the 2025/26 season.

The Swedish defender is set to return to his homeland after making 45 appearances for Posh, which included EFL Trophy glory at Wembley Stadium last season.

Peterborough made it back-to-back EFL Trophy wins with victory over Birmingham City back in April, a game in which Posh boss Darren Ferguson described the defender as 'excellent'.

Peterborough United player terminates contract mid-season

Oscar Wallin of Peterborough United applauds fans after the final whistle during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Peterborough and Stockport County in Peterborough, England, on April 18, 2025. (Photo by Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto)

Peterborough United defender Oscar Wallin has departed the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It was a situation that came to us about six weeks ago, just after the Wigan game, when he felt he wanted to go back home," Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"He wants to continue his education. All we've done is give him time to make a decision, we've been very patient with him, and now he's decided that's the avenue he wants to go down.

PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: Peterborough United&#039;s manager Darren Ferguson looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough United FC and Bolton Wanderers FC at Weston Homes Stadium on April 26, 2025 in Peterborough, England. (Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Posh boss Darren Ferguson (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's unfortunate, these things can happen. He was a really good lad to work with, low maintenance, never gave you a problem."

Wallin signed for the club in 2024 from Swedish second tier club Degerfors. During his time in Sweden, the 24-year-old had studied business economics at the Mid Sweden University. He also took classes in sports psychology and legal studies, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"He's had a good time over here, he's enjoyed it, but he's now come to a decision he's comfortable with, so it's clearly the right one for him," Ferguson added.

Wallin is expected to return to his education but it is not clear if the centre-half will continue playing football in future, and if so, at what level. Peterborough, meanwhile, sit bottom of the League One table with just two wins from their opening 11 league games of the 2025/26 season.

