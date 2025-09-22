Manchester United academy graduate pokes fun at London rivals' embarrassing error

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson of Crystal Palace gestures by putting his finger to his lips as he celebrates after the final whistle during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Crystal Palace at the London Stadium in Stratford, United Kingdom, on September 20, 2025. (Photo by Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto)

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson posted a sarcastic comment towards fans of a rival club at the weekend

The ex-Man United stopper came through the academy system at Old Trafford, in all spending 12 years attached to the club.

In 2023, the FA Cup-winning goalkeeper made a permanent switch to Crystal Palace, where he has established himself as the Eagles' No.1.

Dean Henderson pokes fun at West Ham United fans

Dean Henderson of Crystal Palace celebrates with teammates winning the penalty shootout during the 2025 FA Community Shield match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on August 10, 2025 in London, England (Image credit: Getty Images)

Henderson is well-regarded at Selhurst Park, having played a key role in the club's FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs of the past few months.

He may have further endeared himself to Palace supporters over the weekend after a sarcastic comment directed towards Hammers fans.

Dean Henderson celebrates Palace's victory over the Hammers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Palace were deserved 2-1 winners at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon, following goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell, either side of a Jarrod Bowen equaliser.

West Ham are currently in the bottom three and an early season bookmakers' pick for relegation with head coach Graham Potter's future very much in the balance.

Potter is not expected to see out the 2025/26 campaign, provided there is no immediate upturn in results, with supporters of the East London club keen on expressing their disdain at how their team is being run.

West Ham frustrations have been directed towards the dugout, as well as at the boardroom with supporters congregating before the game to welcome the team bus with fans intent on making the distinction that their unhappiness is not related to the players' efforts.

SUPPORT the team, NOT the regime pic.twitter.com/zSHWb7jBiiSeptember 20, 2025

Unfortunately for Hammers fans, their show of appreciation was directed towards the Palace team bus, rather than their own, fooled by the tinted windows of Premier League clubs' executive travel coaches.

After the Eagles' victory, Henderson took to social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), to express faux gratitude to the West Ham supporters erroneously welcoming the Palace players to the London Stadium.

Thanks for the warm welcome 💙❤️September 21, 2025

"Thanks for the warm welcome", Henderson wrote in reply to a video which showed the Palace bus arriving, complete with red and blue heart emojis, signifying club colours.

Palace are unbeaten in their last 17 matches across all competitions, dating back to April.