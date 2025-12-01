Liverpool move closer to Arne Slot replacement as manager speaks out against club ownership

Liverpool-linked boss Oliver Glasner has cranked up the heat on Crystal Palace's ownership following their defeat to Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Palace coach appeared to critique the club's spending in the summer window, citing the squad's lack of depth as a reason for the South Londoners' squandering their lead over Ruben Amorim's Red Devils.

Man United ran out 2-1 winners against the Eagles, who had played three days prior in the UEFA Europa Conference League, losing by the same scoreline to Strasbourg.

Oliver Glasner breaks silence on Crystal Palace disappointment

Oliver Glasner in a pre-match press conference (Image credit: Getty Images)

It follows a theme that has seen Palace fail to win any of their matches following participation in European competition this season.

"I think it's what we missed in summer and I never talked about it until now but everything that happens was pretty clear.

Get premium Crystal Palace tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Crystal Palace hospitality at Selhurst Park guarantees a stylish matchday with premium seating and access to exclusive lounges. Packages feature fine dining and are ideal for families or corporate guests. The experience elevates the passionate atmosphere of the Holmesdale End, providing comfort and luxury without sacrificing the true Palace spirit.

"If you play for the first time in your club's history in European football, I think the right answer is invest and not save, and we saved," Glasner said.

The Austrian coach's future at Selhurst Park is far from certain with the likes of Man United and Liverpool linked with the Palace boss.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Liverpool currently find themselves on a run of nine defeats from their last 13 matches under Arne Slot with the Dutchman repeatedly being linked with the sack in recent weeks.

"This group of players is giving everything, every single day but I think this group of players didn't get the right support," Glasner added.

Many Palace supporters have resigned themselves to losing Glasner before long, in part due to the lack of transfer expenditure in the summer window.

The South London club spent modestly in comparison to their Premier League rivals, investing around £50 million on incoming signings, following the £60m departure of Ebere Eze to Arsenal.

Ebere Eze earned Crystal Palace £60m in the summer transfer window (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yeremy Pino, Jaydee Canvoh, Walter Benitez and Borna Sosa all arrived on permanent deals, whilst Christantus Uche signed on loan.

However, the cohort of Palace signings are largely yet to deliver in a material sense on the pitch.

Glasner's captain Marc Guehi is also expected to leave the club next summer and was on the verge of signing for Liverpool before a last-minute U-turn on transfer deadline day.