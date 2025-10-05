‘There’s nothing wrong with things being tough’ Ange Postecoglou expects conversation with Evangelos Marinakis after winless seven-game Nottingham Forest start

Nottingham Forest manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed he expects to speak to owner Evangelos Marinakis after recording his fifth loss in seven games.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man took over from Nuno Espirito Santo less than a month ago, but a tough start sees him winless in his first seven outings.

Second-half goals from Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Woltemade, the latter from the spot after former Magpie Elliot Anderson gave away a penalty, condemned Postecoglou to some tough post-match questions.

Ange Postecoglou expecting words with Evangelos Marinakis

Evangelos Marinakis has made clear he won't sit back if results under Postecoglou do not improve (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pressure on the Forest boss was already intense as his side travelled to St James’ Park, with Sky Sports News reporting earlier in the week that Marinakis will not hesitate to remove Postecoglou if results “do not quickly improve”.

The Greek owner has proven relentless in the past, addressing former boss Espirito Santo on the pitch last season, before a further fallout led to his sacking last month.

Postecoglou could be set for a harder Monday morning than most (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I expect to have a discussion with the owner and everyone else at the football club about what we've embarked on here, and where we're at, and what we need to do,” an exasperated Postecoglou told journalists in his post-match press conference.

“But at the same time, there's nothing wrong with things being tough. That's okay. I’ve said in there, and I'll say it a million times, I did have an option. I could have been sitting on the couch watching the game today, and not be in the middle of it.

“I’d rather be here, much rather be. I love a fight. So, it's a fight, so it's a struggle. So what? That's okay.

“And if people outside don't think I'm the right person, or even internally, it makes no difference for me.”

Postecoglou is without a win in his first seven games for Forest (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s view, while Postecoglou’s fight, on paper, is admirable, his body language and tone do not exude confidence in his abilities to turn things around.

Not only that, but his repeated insistence that the club’s current struggles are “okay” will raise some eyebrows.

With an owner as ruthless and impatient as Marinakis watching down on him, Postecoglou feels at risk of the sack already, just weeks into his tenure.

It would be harsh, but the undesirable themes from his domestic struggles with Tottenham appear to be rising back to the surface.