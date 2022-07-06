Huddersfield sign Connor Mahoney on a two-year deal

Huddersfield have signed midfielder Connor Mahoney following his departure from Sky Bet Championship rivals Millwall.

The 25-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the Terriers after his contract with Millwall expired.

Huddersfield’s head of football operations Leigh Bromby told the club’s official website: “He’s got very natural talent and his ability with both feet allows him to play through the middle or on either flank.

“That gives us important competition alongside the likes of Sorba Thomas, Duane Holmes and Josh Koroma among others.”

Mahoney, who progressed through Accrington’s academy, has had spells at Blackburn and Bournemouth, who sold him to Millwall for £1million in 2019 after loan stints at Barnsley and Birmingham.