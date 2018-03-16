Huddersfield wrap up permanent Lossl deal

Huddersfield Town have confirmed a permanent deal has been agreed with Mainz for the transfer of goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

The 29-year-old has kept eight clean sheets in the Premier League since joining on a season-long loan in June.

Lossl, named in the Denmark squad for upcoming internationals against Panama and Chile, will complete a permanent move at the end of the campaign.

"The fact that Jonas will join the club permanently in the summer is excellent news for Huddersfield Town, following on from the boost that Florent Hadergjonaj will also become a full-time Terrier last week," Huddersfield head coach David Wagner said.

"We knew that Jonas had big quality when he joined us on loan and that has certainly proven to be the case.

"The quality of his distribution has been perfect for the way we play, but he's also made big, big saves at important moments. I also think we've seen him improve as the season has gone on.

"He's been a huge part of our season so far, on and off the pitch, and I'm sure he'll continue to be as we aim to retain our status in the Premier League."

The Terriers are 15th in the Premier League with eight games to go, Wagner's men sitting four points clear of the relegation zone.