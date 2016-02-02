Huge Berahino bid shows our ambition - McClaren

Newcastle United's failed bid for Saido Berahino as well as their four signings in the transfer window proved the club's ambition, according to head coach Steve McClaren.

McClaren's men failed in an offer reportedly worth £21million for the West Brom striker but did manage to bring in Henri Saivet, Jonjo Shelvey, Andros Townsend and Seydou Doumbia during the period.

Striker Doumbia may not be able to face Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday as he waits for a visa, but that did not dampen McClaren's mood as he reflected on his team's business.

"To make a huge bid like that for Saido shows the ambition we have got," said the St James' Park boss.

"He would have been a bonus, but that is football and we are happy. I think it was ambitious and a statement.

"Our signings show a statement of intent. We have a very good squad. We got our rewards with some very good players – the club and the players needed these deals.

"I am absolutely delighted with what we have done. It shows the ambition of the board and the club.

"I said on Monday that if we had said at the start of the window we would get Andros Townsend and Jonjo Shelvey, two top-quality, young, English players, we would have said 'you are crazy'.

"But we got them, adding to Henri Saivet and Seydou Doumbia, a goalscorer who has played in the Champions League."

On Doumbia's visa, McClaren said: "We are hoping he will be available. It is touch and go, but if not on Wednesday he will play Saturday [against West Brom].

"Townsend has got a good chance of starting. We will assess the situation."