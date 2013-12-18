Hughes dismisses calls for Januzaj protection

Following United's 3-0 win at Aston Villa on Sunday, Moyes stated that opposition players are "queuing up to kick" teenage winger Januzaj, adding that it is "terrible" that officials allow the youngster to be targeted.



However, ahead of Stoke's League Cup quarter-final against Moyes' men on Wednesday, former United striker Hughes insisted Januzaj should not be treated any differently before suggesting that the 18-year-old already receives favourable decisions.

"Managers always protect their players," said the Welshman.

"Januzaj is a big talent and I'm sure he will be a big talent for many years to come. Sometimes you have to let kids stand on their own two feet and get on with it.

"Januzaj seems to garner a number of fouls and get a lot of decisions. In our game (in the Premier League in October, a match United won 3-2), he got five free-kicks in a very short space of time, and at the time I didn't think they were fouls.

"So maybe that's a side of his game that needs to be looked at as well."